Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on June 23rd

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CNKS opened at GBX 68.45 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Cenkos Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 50.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £38.81 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.54.

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 145,884 shares of Cenkos Securities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84), for a total value of £97,742.28 ($122,992.68). Also, insider Andrew Boorman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,556.69).

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

