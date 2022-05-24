Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.41) to GBX 108 ($1.36) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Centamin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

About Centamin (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

