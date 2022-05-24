Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Buys 65,788 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($68,710.26).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 85.88 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin plc has a one year low of GBX 78.78 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £993.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.36) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 123.67 ($1.56).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

