Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Insider Martin Horgan Buys 65,788 Shares of Stock

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) insider Martin Horgan purchased 65,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £54,604.04 ($68,710.26).
Centamin stock opened at GBX 85.88 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin plc has a one year low of GBX 78.78 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £993.16 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.50.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.
Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
