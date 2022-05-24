Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Director Mark Anthony Bankes Acquires 30,000 Shares

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,684.

Shares of TSE CEE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,619. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. Centamin plc has a twelve month low of C$1.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

