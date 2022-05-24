Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Senior Officer Purchases C$55,275.00 in Stock

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Jerrard bought 67,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,775.

CEE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,619. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. Centamin plc has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

