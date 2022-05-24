Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of CDEV opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

