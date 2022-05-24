Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.37% from the company’s current price.

CAML has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.33) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.03) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.43. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 289 ($3.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

