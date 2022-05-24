Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Insider Peter Done Buys 35,000 Shares

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) insider Peter Done bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$71,400.00 ($50,638.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.68.

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

