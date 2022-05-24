Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CCS stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

