Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

CERE traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,915. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.75.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

