ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 16.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.