Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHK opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

