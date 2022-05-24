Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.35.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
