Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.
Shares of CHWY opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 0.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
