Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.22). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chimerix by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 210.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

