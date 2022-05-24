China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Greenridge Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CAAS stock remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.66. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

