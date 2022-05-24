Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Research analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Chinasoft International (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chinasoft International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CFTLF opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers CloudEasy, a cloud management platform; Huaxia Cloud, a cloud brokerage platform; Tencent Cloud that provides cloud consultation, migration, operation and maintenance management, and application development and integration; enterprise cloud disk; and cloud shop O2O platform.

