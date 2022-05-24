Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.57.

CHH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.27. 212,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $110.94 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 641,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,455,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

