Chorus Aviation (CHRRF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS: CHRRF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/11/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Chorus Aviation had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75.
Chorus Aviation stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
