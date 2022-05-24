Christopher T. Wilson Sells 16,919 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 355,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About comScore (Get Rating)
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on comScore (SCOR)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.