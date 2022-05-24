Christopher T. Wilson Sells 16,919 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. 355,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

