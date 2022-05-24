Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,548. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

