Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $221.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CB opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,548. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

