Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) to announce earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.60 and the lowest is $3.60. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $17.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.51. 214,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,230. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

