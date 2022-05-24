Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

CIEN opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,286 shares of company stock worth $1,554,486. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

