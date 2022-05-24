Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.83 million.

Shares of CTRN opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

