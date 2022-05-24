City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $80.50. 71,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. City has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

