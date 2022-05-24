Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

