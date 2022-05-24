Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the second quarter have been going up over the past month. Cleveland-Cliffs should gain from its merger with AK Steel that is expected to offer operational synergies and boost shareholders’ value. The company should also benefit from significant synergies of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. Moreover, the addition of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant is expected to create new demand for the company. The Mining and Pelletizing operation is also gaining from low-cost, high-quality, iron ore pellet production with substantial logistics and transportation advantages. Higher steel prices should also drive the company’s margins. However, lower automotive production may affect demand over the short term. The company’s high debt level and cost inflation are other concerns.”

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.54.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 471,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,994,170. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.