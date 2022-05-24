CLSA Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CLSA in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.23.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 320,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,174. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Nintendo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nintendo in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.