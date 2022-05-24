Cody Slater Purchases 12,000 Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Director Cody Slater bought 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20.

Cody Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Cody Slater acquired 2,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Cody Slater acquired 5,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,429.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Cody Slater acquired 4,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,480.00.

BLN traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.92. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

