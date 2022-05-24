Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of COHR traded down $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $263.01. 318,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,220. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.52. Coherent has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $278.34.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Analysts forecast that Coherent will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Coherent by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $3,198,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

