Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Cohu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

