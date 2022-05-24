Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $600.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 202.57% from the company’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

