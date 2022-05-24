Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) to report $123.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.10 million and the lowest is $120.66 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $82.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $457.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.37 million to $464.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $570.56 million, with estimates ranging from $554.82 million to $597.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,645 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,417,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter.

COLL opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $530.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

