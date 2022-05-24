Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

