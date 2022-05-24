Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

