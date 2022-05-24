Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.80.

CFRUY stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

