Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.76 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

