Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BVN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BVN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,245. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,757,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,154,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after acquiring an additional 631,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

