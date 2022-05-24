Comparing Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) & Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Molecular Templates and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -177.06% -110.16% -38.05% Biohaven Pharmaceutical -94.64% N/A -63.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molecular Templates and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $38.70 million 1.46 -$83.01 million ($1.38) -0.72 Biohaven Pharmaceutical $462.51 million 21.74 -$846.59 million ($11.84) -12.04

Molecular Templates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biohaven Pharmaceutical. Biohaven Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molecular Templates and Biohaven Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical 0 5 4 0 2.44

Molecular Templates currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 575.00%. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $155.89, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given Molecular Templates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Molecular Templates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT-5111, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HER2-positive cancers; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory myeloma patients; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for PD-1/PD-L1 antibody relapsed/refractory patients. Its pipeline of ETBs in development for other targets, including CTLA-4, TIGIT, TROP2, BCMA, SLAMF-7, and CD45. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications. The company also offers Troriluzole for spinocerebellar ataxia and obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as Alzheimer diseases; BHV-0223, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; BHV-5000/5500 for neuropsychiatric indications; and Verdiperstat, a product for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Cove to facilitate telemedicine evaluation for migraine sufferers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

