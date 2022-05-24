Comparing REE Automotive (REE) and The Competition

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare REE Automotive to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares REE Automotive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -209.95% -183.48% REE Automotive Competitors -12,601.68% -7.44% -1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REE Automotive and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 REE Automotive Competitors 1069 2616 3025 164 2.33

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 352.16%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 57.44%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive’s peers have a beta of 1.56, indicating that their average share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 -$505.33 million -0.80 REE Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 65.54

REE Automotive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

REE Automotive peers beat REE Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

