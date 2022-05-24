Comparing Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -210.80% -388.46% -38.26% LivaNova -9.69% 9.57% 5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yubo International Biotech and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 0 6 0 3.00

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.70%. Given LivaNova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.84, suggesting that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 6.69 -$1.54 million N/A N/A LivaNova $1.04 billion 3.36 -$135.82 million ($1.99) -32.76

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products, such as cardiopulmonary and respiratory support solutions. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company has a research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

