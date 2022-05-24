Compass Point Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $54.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Compass Point to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 231,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 44.1% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 133,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.