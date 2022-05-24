Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.84 million.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

