Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.