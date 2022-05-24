Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.
About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
- Cheap Buys: These 3 Stocks are Now Trading Under $20
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.