Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 692 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 692 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $12,615.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 4,420,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $6,298,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

