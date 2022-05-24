Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Ying Christina Liu Sells 692 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 692 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $12,615.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CFLT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. 4,420,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,389. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
About Confluent (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
