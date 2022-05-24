ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. 99,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,266. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

