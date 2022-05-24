Contrasting Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.33% 15.64% 1.28% Regions Financial 36.85% 14.96% 1.54%

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Regions Financial pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $41.53 million 2.50 $13.14 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.61 billion 2.93 $2.52 billion $2.40 8.63

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bancorp and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 6 7 0 2.43

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $26.27, suggesting a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Community Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Derby, Vermont.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 01, 2022, it operated through a network of 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

