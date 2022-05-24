Contrasting Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) & Its Rivals

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Esports Entertainment Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -115.86% -44.43% -25.91% Esports Entertainment Group Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million -$26.37 million -0.18 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 63.55

Esports Entertainment Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,411.42%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

