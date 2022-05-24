Contrasting FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoubleVerify and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00% FactSet Research Systems 25.15% 42.88% 20.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.21 $29.31 million $0.17 134.18 FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 8.86 $399.59 million $10.88 34.21

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83 FactSet Research Systems 4 5 3 0 1.92

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $34.27, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $436.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats DoubleVerify on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

